“It’s been an interesting career,” Vonn, 35, said. “There were more downs than ups, I would say. I dealt with immense pressure to be perfect. A lot of the time, with athletes, we’re expected to be perfect. I even look up to other athletes, and I think, ‘Wow, he has such a perfect life. I can’t imagine it’s not perfect.' But it’s a total misconception, everyone struggles no matter what job you do, there’s always expectation, and not everyone handles everything the same."