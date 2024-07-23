Listeria outbreak potentially linked to deli meats, kills one person in N.J.

One person died in New Jersey as part of a listeria outbreak potentially linked to deli meats, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC has issued a nationwide alert on Friday about the outbreak, which the agency is still investigating. So far, there have been 28 hospitalizations and two deaths. Officials didn’t specify where in New Jersey the death occurred.

There are no recalls at the moment.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate different foods and leads to an infection called listeriosis, according to the CDC. It is the third-leading cause of death from food-borne illness in the United States.

Outbreaks are associated with unpasteurized soft cheeses; deli cheese, meat, and salad; smoked fish; raw milk, yogurt, and ice cream; and cut melon that’s been in the refrigerator for over a week, according to the CDC. The government agency recommends heating all meats and cheeses to an internal temperature of 165 degrees or higher and making all salads at home to best prevent an infection.

Adults 65 years old and older, those who have weakened immune systems, those who are pregnant, and newborns are the most at risk for complications.

What are the symptoms of listeria poisoning?

Symptoms usually begin within 24 hours after consuming the bacteria, the agency said. They can include vomiting and diarrhea and typically last one to three days.

In severe cases, however, symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and potential seizures. This usually occurs two weeks after getting infected.

In pregnant people, who are at much higher risk of listeria infection, the symptoms are typically mild, but can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or a life-threatening infection for the newborn.

Have any specific brands been linked to the outbreak?

The CDC’s investigators have not yet confirmed the source, but suspect the outbreak is linked to deli meats. The agency hasn’t listed any specific brands linked to the outbreak yet.

Which other states are involved in the listeria outbreak?

Illnesses have been reported in 12 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Illinois, where the other death was located. Pennsylvania has reported one case, and New Jersey has two.

When was the last listeria outbreak and what type of food did that involve?

The last outbreak started on Feb. 6 and ended on April 10, according to the CDC. Officials say it was associated with queso fresco and cotija cheeses and resulted in 23 hospitalizations and two deaths. Notable recalls included products sold by Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s.