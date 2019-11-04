Even though loneliness is not included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), it can affect cognitive function, sleep patterns and blood pressure. Young people who have higher levels of social media use may be more likely to experience social isolation, a 2017 study published by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine suggested. Yet even though it’s a public health concern, healthcare providers haven’t had a way to measure loneliness beyond surveys, which rely on the respondents’ self-awareness.