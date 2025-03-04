Main Line Health has named Ed Jimenez to be Jack Lynch’s successor as CEO

Main Line Health announced Tuesday that Ed Jimenez will succeed Jack Lynch president as CEO of the four-hospital nonprofit system effective June 6.

Jimenez will join Main Line from University Hospital, a 500-bed academic medical center in Newark that is owned by the state of New Jersey. Jimenez has been president and CEO of the Rutgers University teaching affiliate since January 2023.

“Ed has an exceptional track record of leadership, innovation and a deep commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, excellence and continuous improvement,” Main Line’s announcement said.

Before starting at University Hospital two years ago, Jimenez was CEO of UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. for eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Main Line said that Jimenez will work closely with Lynch over the coming months. Lynch is retiring after 20 years leading Main Line, which is edging its way back to profitability after several difficult years financially.

The system reported an operating loss of $8.9 million in the six months that ended Dec. 31, an improvement over its $39.5 million loss the year before. Main Line’s revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025 was $1.28 billion, up 10% from the year before.

Main Line owns Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital, and Riddle Hospital, plus numerous large outpatient centers in suburban Philadelphia.

University Hospital is significantly smaller. It reported $451 million in operating revenue in all of last year. It had an $18.8 million loss, including a $61.8 million state appropriation.