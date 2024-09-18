Main Line Health CEO Jack Lynch will retire next June after 20 years at the nonprofit health system, Main Line announced Wednesday.

Lynch, 64, led Main Line through an era of significant growth and investment in hospital campuses and outpatient facilities, but since COVID-19 has contended with steep annual losses at the system that historically was among the financially strongest in the region.

During his tenure, Main Line acquired Riddle Hospital and built new patient pavilions there and at its three other acute-care hospitals. It also acquired Mirmont Treatment Center, an inpatient facility for substance abuse treatment, and developed an extensive outpatient footprint.

Lynch emphasized behavioral health services and looked for ways to overcome health disparities in health-care access and outcomes in Main Line’s communities.

His leadership also guided Main Line through its 2014 split from the former Jefferson Health System, which had been its longtime financial partner.

“I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and excited for the bright future that lies ahead for Main Line Health,” said Lynch, who arrived at Main Line in 2005 after a 20-year career at St. Luke’s Episcopal Health System in Houston.

Lynch’s departure will add to generational turnover at Main Line, which was formed in 1985 through the merger of Lankenau Medical Center and Bryn Mawr Hospital. Paoli Hospital joined a year later. Longtime chief financial officer Michael Buongiorno retired last yearafter 25 years in the job. The health system’s general counsel Brian Corbett is retiring Nov. 1 after 30 years.

“We are profoundly grateful for Jack’s extraordinary contributions to Main Line Health. His strategic vision and dedication have been instrumental in our success,” Steve Higgins, chair of Main Line’s board of governors said in a news release. “While we will miss his leadership, we are excited about the future and have begun the search for a new CEO to build upon Jack’s legacy.”

Main Line’s financial shift

For many years, Main Line was so profitable that it was able to undertake major building projects without taking on much additional debt.

For example, the $465 million revamp of its Lankenau Medical Center campus in Wynnewood, completed in 2013, required just $30 million in debt to supplement $335 million from the coffers of Main Line Health, along with $79 million from the Lankenau Hospital Foundation, and $21 million in donations.

When it was Riddle’s turn for a new patient pavilion and general modernization in 2020, Mail Line tapped the bond market to help pay for the $327 million project.

That was the year that the pandemic hit, and a string of annual losses started — with the exception of fiscal 2021, which included large amounts of government pandemic aid. The system had a $50 million operating loss during the first nine months of fiscal 2024. It’s full-year results won’t be available until next month.

In past interviews, Lynch has stressed the severe financial impact of a shift away from commercial insurance, which pays significantly more than Medicare and Medicaid, accompanied by sharply higher costs for staff and supplies.

Main Line has a substantial footprint in Montgomery County, where the percentage of visits to all hospitals that were paid for by commercial insurance was 34.6% in the fourth quarter of last year, down from 42.4% in the same period of 2010, according to data from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Counsel. Similar shifts happened in Chester and Delaware Counties, where Main Line also owns hospitals.

Chester and Montgomery Counties have also seen a significant increases in the percentage of patients covered by Medicare, the federal insurance program for people 65 and older. In an interview last November, Lynch said Medicare covers just 75% to 80% of his costs.

Main Line has not stood still, Lynch said: “We’ve taken $400 million in expenses out since 2019 and we’re still losing money.”