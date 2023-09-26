Main Line Health hires Leigh Ehrlich, from Lehigh Valley Health Network, as its new CFO

Main Line Health has hired Leigh Ehrlich as its new chief financial officer. Ehrlich will join Main Line from Lehigh Valley Health Network on Dec. 1, the nonprofit health system serving Philadelphia and its suburbs said Tuesday.

She will replace Mike Buongiorno, who is retiring at the end of this year after 25 years in that position.

At Lehigh Valley Health, where Ehrlich spent nine years, she was CFO for the nonprofit’s acute-care hospitals, which have $4 billion in annual revenue, Main Line said in its announcement. Before going to Lehigh Valley, Ehrlich worked in finance at the former Catholic Health East based in Newtown Square. It was acquired by Trinity Health in 2013.

Main Line Health owns Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Riddle Hospital, and Paoli Hospital. It had $2.1 billion in revenue in the year that ended June 30, 2022. It hasn’t yet reported financial results for fiscal 2023.