“[It’s wrong] to say cannabis was saving lives before, and it’s killing people now. I don’t think that makes sense,” Chelsea Shover, the lead author of the study, said Tuesday. “It’s more to say, hey, when two things aren’t causally related, it’s not surprising that the relationship will change over time. Both cannabis legalization and strategies to deal with the opioid crisis are extremely important issues. What we’re saying is, talk about them separately.”