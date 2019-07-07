The U.S. incidence of preeclampsia has risen 25 percent over the last 20 years, a trend researchers link to increases in obesity, diabetes, and maternal age. Preeclampsia usually develops during the second half of pregnancy, often putting the health of the mother and her fetus at odds because delivery is the only way to resolve the disorder. But it occasionally persists despite delivery, and it can develop in the hours or days after childbirth.