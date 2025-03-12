Philly has identified a measles case in a CHOP patient

A patient who recently visited the emergency department and an outpatient clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been diagnosed with measles, Philadelphia health officials said Wednesday, urging those who visited locations where the patient was treated to make sure they have vaccine protections against the virus.

Health officials said the person had recently traveled internationally, and that the case is not connected to another measles case linked to international travel in Montgomery County, nor to a widespread outbreak in West Texas.

The age of the patient with the Philadelphia area’s latest measles case was not disclosed.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” health commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through respiratory droplets from an infected person and can linger in the air for up to two hours, even if an infected person has left the area.

The city health department said exposures could have occurred at the following locations:

The South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center at 1700 S. Broad Street on Friday, March 7 between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. and Saturday, March 8 between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. This building houses CHOP’s Pediatric Primary Care South Philadelphia, the city’s Health Center 2, and the South Philadelphia Library. There were no potential exposures in the library. CHOP’s emergency department at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard on Monday, March 10 between 7:55 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Anyone who passed through those locations at those times should determine whether they are protected against the measles, the health department said. Someone is generally considered immune if they are over the age of 57, have already had measles, have a blood test showing immunity to measles, or have written documentation of receiving adequate doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

“As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease. That’s why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Raval-Nelson said.

Children under a year old are generally not vaccinated for measles and are not immune to the virus, although some parents choose to vaccine children as early as six months if they are planning to travel internationally.

What do to if you have been exposed to measles

People immune to measles who visited those locations do not have to do anything, the health department said. The MMR vaccine is 97% effective with two doses, the department noted.

Those who are not protected from the virus and visited the CHOP ER on March 10 during the potential exposure should get a dose of the MMR vaccine before tomorrow, March 13, the health department said.

Those who don’t get an MMR vaccine before tomorrow should stay home for 21 days, the department said.

People without immunity who visited the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center on March 7 should call their doctors and stay at home until Thursday, March 27, the department said. Those at the center on March 8 must stay home until March 28. The department asked people to call their doctors if they develop symptoms.

Parents should contact their doctors if they took a child under a year old to one of the exposure locations, the department said. So should anyone who is pregnant and not immune or who has a weakened immune system.

Anyone who develops any measles symptoms through March 31 should call their doctor immediately, the department said, and tell a doctor before visiting their office that they may have been exposed to measles. Symptomatic patients should also notify the health department at 215-685-6740, option 5.

The virus’ early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red and puffy eyes, and a rash. In serious cases, measles can lead to pneumonia, brain infections, and death.

In a large ongoing measles outbreak in West Texas, two people have died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about one in five unvaccinated people who contract measles will be hospitalized, and one in 20 children will develop pneumonia, the leading cause of death from measles in young children. About one to three children out of every 1,000 infected with measles will die.

Measures underway at CHOP

In a hospital systemwide email sent Tuesday night and obtained by The Inquirer, CHOP officials said that staff should screen patients by asking for a travel history, potential exposures to measles, and any symptoms that might indicate the presence of the virus. Patients with a recent measles exposure should be placed in an airborne infection isolation room.

CHOP officials did not immediately return a call for comment. In the email, they wrote that the “vast majority” of the hospital’s workforce is protected against the measles from either natural or vaccine-induced immunity.

The city health department said that citywide MMR vaccine coverage is also high. About 97% of 7th and 12th grade students and 94.5% of kindergarten students in the city were vaccinated against measles during the 2023-2024 school year. State health officials recommend that 95% of people be vaccinated against measles in order to protect residents who are immunocompromised or too young to be vaccinated.

For residents looking to make sure they are protected, the health department maintains a website on how to access vaccinations and a separate site on vaccines recommended before traveling. Philadelphians who do not know whether they’re vaccinated can ask for their records through the health department, which keeps track of vaccines given in the city.