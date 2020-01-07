Allowing vaccine exemptions for schoolchildren is a hot topic locally and nationally. The New Jersey Senate last month tabled a vote on a bill that could have done away with religious exemptions when it seemed there weren’t enough votes to pass the bill. The measure may come up for vote again later this month. A study earlier last year by the New Jersey Hospital Association found that religious vaccination exemptions for children rose 53% in the past five years, despite the fact that leaders of virtually all major religions have advised their members to get their children immunized.