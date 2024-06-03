Philly health officials urge vaccinations after a measles exposure at the Philadelphia airport

A person with measles traveled through the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, and the city health department is warning people who were in the federal inspection area at the airport’s Terminal A West between 2:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday that they may have been exposed to the virus.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” Dr. Landrus Burress, the director of the health department’s division of disease control said in a statement. He urged people who may have been exposed to make sure they’re protected against the virus.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through respiratory droplets from an infected person, either by people touching the droplets directly or coming into contact with airborne droplets after an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can live for up to two hours in the air, even after an infected person leaves the area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus’s early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red, puffy eyes, and a rash. In serious cases, measles can lead to pneumonia, brain infections, and death, the city health department said.

How can Philadelphians protect themselves against measles?

The MMR, or measles, mumps, and rubella, vaccine is highly effective against measles, and the health department is encouraging parents to make sure they and their children are vaccinated before traveling overseas. Since measles outbreaks are occurring in several other countries, including popular travel destinations, the United States could see more travel-related measles cases or outbreaks, Burress said.

“People planning to travel outside the United States should speak with their doctor about their travel plans and vaccinations needed,” he said.

The MMR vaccine is recommended for babies between 12 and 15 months, with a second dose around ages 4 to 6. Babies under a year old are not typically eligible for the MMR vaccine, but babies between six and 11 months should get an MMR vaccine before traveling internationally, and families traveling outside the U.S. should talk to their doctors two weeks before leaving, the health department said.

What should people potentially exposed at the airport do?

Travelers who may have come into contact with measles at the airport Friday should make sure they are protected from the virus, the department said. People are generally considered immune if they were born before 1957, have already had measles, or have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

People who are not immune should get a dose of the MMR vaccine. People with children under 1 year old, people who are pregnant and not immune, or people who have a weakened immune system should talk to their doctor as soon as possible, officials said.

Anyone who is not immune to measles and may have been exposed at the airport should mask in indoor public spaces and around anyone unvaccinated for three weeks, the health department said.

Through June 21, anyone exposed at the airport should notify a doctor and health officials if they develop measles symptoms. Philadelphia residents should call the city health department at 215-685-6740 and residents of other Pennsylvania counties should call the state health department at 877-724-3258.

Have there been any other measles outbreaks in Philadelphia?

Health officials in Philadelphia recently identified a measles case that may have exposed people at a Northeast Philadelphia CVS and Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, officials said. That case is unconnected to the airport case.

Last winter, a measles outbreak in the city sickened nine people. That outbreak, which began at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, also spread to a day care. Seven people had to receive treatment at area hospitals. The outbreak was declared over in February.