Lower premiums, insulin price caps, free shingles vaccines: There are some noteworthy changes to Medicare for 2023, and the annual open enrollment period is a good time to check them out.

Even if you’re content with your coverage, Medicare’s annual open enrollment — Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 — is an opportunity to take stock of your health needs and make sure you’re enrolled in a plan that is the best fit.

Whether you have original Medicare with a drug plan or Medicare Advantage, plan details change every year. And your health needs may be different now than they were a year ago.

» READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Medicare open enrollment for 2023

“Just because you liked your coverage in 2022 does not mean it will be the same in 2023,” said Lindsey Copeland, federal policy director for the Medicare Rights Center, an advocacy and education nonprofit organization in New York.

You should always check that your preferred doctors and medications are still covered by the plan. If your income has changed, find out if you may newly be eligible for financial assistance.

There are a few other important updates to premiums, deductibles, and drug coverage for 2023 that you’ll also want to consider. Here’s what to know:

Lower Part B premium and deductible for most

Medicare Part B is the portion of the program that covers doctors visits, routine testing, labs, and other non-hospital services. Everyone pays the Part B premium, even people with Medicare Advantage plans managed by private insurers. In 2023, the Part B premium (the amount paid per month) will be $164.90, a decrease of $5.20 from this year’s rate. The Part B deductible (the amount paid out-of-pocket before the plan begins paying a greater share) will be $226 in 2023, down $7 from 2022. People with individual income above $97,000 or joint income above $194,000 pay a higher premium, based on adjusted gross income.

» READ MORE: Medicare Part B premium and deductible are going down in 2023

This unusual drop in prices comes after an unusually high price hike in 2022 brought on by a new, costly Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services raised the Part B premium in 2022 to account for an anticipated increase in costs related to Aduhelm.

But costs came in far under budget after the agency determined that the drug would only be covered for people taking it as part of a clinical trial. Now, Medicare members are getting back some of the savings in the form of lower Part B premiums. The $164.90 per month people will pay for Part B in 2023 is still up from the 2021 rate of $148.50.

Lower Part D base premium

People who opt for original Medicare, which does not cover prescription drugs, can buy a Part D supplement for drug coverage. These plans are not available to people with Medicare Advantage, which often includes drug coverage.

The base premium for Part D plans will be $32.74 per month, down from $33.37 in 2022. Your exact Part D costs will depend on which plan you choose — some offer greater coverage at a higher price, while others have lower premiums with higher out-of-pocket costs — and where you live.

» READ MORE: Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Lower Medicare Advantage premiums

Medicare Advantage plans are administered by private insurers. Premiums vary, but the average rate is dropping to $18 a month. The premium for Medicare Advantage plans is in addition to the Part B premium, which everyone pays (though financial help is available for those in need). Some insurers advertise zero-premium plans, but this refers to the additional Medicare Advantage premium these plans are allowed to charge. People who enroll in a zero-premium Medicare Advantage plan will still need to pay the Part B premium.

» READ MORE: How Medicare drug costs could change under the Inflation Reduction Act

Insulin price cap

Monthly insulin costs were capped at $35 per prescription under the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed over the summer. People with diabetes rely on insulin to regulate their blood sugar, but the medication can be expensive. Under the new rule, people with Medicare will pay no more than $35 per month for their insulin, so long as it is a brand that’s covered by their plan. The rule applies to Part D drug plans, which people with original Medicare may buy, and to Medicare Advantage plans with prescription benefits.

Of note: The insulin price cap rule was finalized after insurance plans had already submitted their rate information to CMS to be input into the agency’s online plan finder tool. The website allows people to compare plans and see how specific drugs are covered each, but won’t have the latest price information on insulin, Copeland said.

No cost-sharing for covered vaccines

Vaccines covered under Part D will not be subject to co-pays or plan deductibles. Previously, people with Medicare were still responsible for a copay and paying a portion of the bill for vaccines covered by their plan.

Critically, this new rule applies to the two-dose shingles vaccine, which is recommended for people 50 and older, but can cost hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket — even for those with insurance. The flu shot, which is covered under Medicare Part B, was already available at no additional cost.