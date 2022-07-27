Melatonin supplements are an increasingly popular way to help children get to sleep.

But now sold over-the-counter, fruit-flavored gummies may be a little too appealing to young children. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pediatric ingestions of melatonin reported to poison control shot up 530% between 2012 and 2020.

Research has shown the supplement can improve sleep, but pediatricians urge caution when giving it to kids. Here’s what to know:

What is melatonin?

Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by our bodies in response to darkness, created to help regulate our internal clocks. At night, melatonin increases, telling us we need to go to sleep; it decreases in the morning, as our brain signals that it’s time to rise.

What are melatonin supplements?

Melatonin is also sold over the counter as a dietary supplement to aid in sleep. That means it is not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a medication and is available without a prescription. Melatonin supplements are sold as pills, capsules, liquids, and gummies.

Should I take melatonin?

If you are experiencing temporary sleep disturbances, such as jet lag or anxiety about an upcoming surgery, melatonin may be able to help you get a better night’s rest. The supplement is not meant to treat long-term sleep problems, such as chronic insomnia.

Is melatonin safe for children?

Yes, if used properly. Melatonin is considered safe for children, so long as it is taken in the appropriate dose; children will need a much smaller dose than adults.

It should not be used as a fix for chronic sleep problems.

Talk to your pediatrician before giving your child melatonin. Your doctor can talk to you about whether there are other approaches to improving sleep that you should try first and, if melatonin is a good option, what dose is appropriate.

What are the risks of melatonin?

Easy, unsecured access to melatonin is among the most significant risks to children.

A majority of ingestions reported to the CDC were among children under age 5. Pediatricians say the supplement’s candy-like form and taste make it appealing to young children. And because it’s not a prescription medication, parents often don’t keep it secured as safely. In the vast majority of cases reported to the CDC, children had mild symptoms, such as fatigue and nausea, and recovered at home.

How do I choose a melatonin supplement?

Consider the dose, other ingredients, and brand.

Because melatonin is not regulated as a medication by the FDA, there is much greater variation in ingredients and the amount of melatonin, depending on the brand you choose. No melatonin supplements are “approved” by the FDA. But you can check whether the supplement you’re considering passes muster with the USP Dietary Supplement Verification Program, a globally recognized nonprofit that promotes standards in medicines and supplements.

Supplements with the USP seal of approval have gone through rigorous testing and auditing, and been evaluated by USP for quality, purity, potency, performance, and consistency, according to the organization’s website. If your pediatrician recommends melatonin for your child, ask for recommendations of specific supplements.