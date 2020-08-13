Around the county, calls for police funding to be redirected to social services, which are better equipped to respond to mental health incidents, have escalated in recent months.
Incidents related to mental health account for 10% of all police calls in the U.S., according to a 2015 report by the Treatment Advocacy Center, a national nonprofit focused on making treatment for severe mental illness possible. The same report found that adults with untreated severe mental illness accounted for one in every four fatal police encounters, and were 16 times more likely to be stopped by the police than other people.
These numbers have raised questions about whether it’s more beneficial to have trained crisis workers deal with incidents related to mental health instead of police officers. One solution that has gained increasing popularity is mobile crisis intervention units, which provide people experiencing mental health crises with on-site evaluations and support from trained workers.
But mental health workers overseeing mobile crisis intervention units in the Philadelphia area said that “working in conjunction” with police departments is optimal, rather than separately. These partnerships can provide an additional layer of support for law enforcement and crisis workers when carrying out an intervention, they said.
The work often begins with educating and raising awareness among police departments about what people with mental health issues face, said Shamit Chaki, director of the Crisis Response Center at Einstein Medical Center. The center works with a mobile unit at John F. Kennedy Behavioral Health Center.
“There is no linear direction in how to manage a crisis,” said Chaki, who has helped train the Philadelphia Police Department. “We give police officers tools and a repository of information they can draw from. We want them to be aware that recovery is possible for people in these crises.”
America’s first mobile crisis unit — Cahoots, which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets — was created in Eugene, Ore. over three decades ago. Since then, the unit’s success has inspired many others across the country, including in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Chester counties.
The mobile crisis team that Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS) oversees has had a “strong reciprocal partnership” with the the city’s police department for decades, said David T. Jones, commissioner of DBHIDS. The team responds to approximately 3,700 crises annually, Jones said, and provides an appropriate intervention that engages and stabilizes the caller, which can come directly to the city’s mental health line or be forward by 911 dispatchers.
“If a caller indicates that they’re calling because they’re feeling lonely and isolated, then our delegates usually talk with them and make them aware of services that are available,” Jones said. “If the call is more acute and the individual is expressing ideas of harming themselves or others, the delegate would keep them engaged and dispatch the mobile team. If they have a firearm and express they’re having thoughts of shooting themselves, the work would also engage the police.”
Jones is aware that the presence of police officers can escalate some situations, which is why the mobile team does its best to accommodate any requests the caller may have. It’s not unusual for the caller to ask for a clinician or a trained crisis worker to be on scene, he said.
The mobile team often “act as first responders,” he said. “If it’s necessary, then the crisis workers will call the police. And if the police respond to a situation where they determine that the individual needs behavioral intervention, they call us.”
As researchers warn of a looming mental health crisis due to COVID-19 — a recent report by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention found that 11% of adults reported seriously considering suicide in late June — the city’s mobile crisis unit has pivoted to connecting with people in new ways over FaceTime or Zoom, Jones said. In 2018, the department added three mobile units focused on responding to children and adolescents.
Chester County’s mobile crisis unit, overseen by Holcomb-Chimes Behavioral Health Systems since 2009, receives more than 2,500 calls a month, both directly and through 911 dispatchers, said Sonja Kenney, clinical manager of the unit. The unit is focused mostly on verbal deescalation.
“We’re built to manage most situations without police,” she said. “Contacting law enforcement would be a last resort, like if there needs to be an involuntary hospitalization or there could be violence or danger.”
In Montgomery County, the goal of the crisis worker is to make the caller “feel comfortable and get a sense of what may have prompted them to call,” said Jess Fenchel, vice president of behavioral health at Access Services, which runs a mobile crisis center that serves Montgomery County and surrounding areas.
“On the call, we get a sense of the person’s hopes and expectations,” Fenchel said. “It takes a certain amount of bravery to call. Then we assess their level of safety and ensure some stability. We want to hurry up, and then slow down. We need to get quickly to people, but then slow down a scenario and help them be calm, so they can make the best decisions.”
Montgomery County created the mobile crisis unit in 2013. The unit, which also responds to calls forwarded by 911 dispatchers, has formed partnerships with “almost all 50” of the county’s police departments.
Vera Zanders, deputy administrator in the county’s Office of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Early intervention, said that having mobile crisis intervention is one of the most important parts of a robust mental health system in a community.
“It’s an essential way to invest funds if we truly want to help individuals be able to recover,” Zanders said. “We want to take the strain off of the police.”
Overall, emergency response systems across the country aren’t trained to respond to behavioral health crises, so overreliance on first responders can put them in scenarios they’re not comfortable with, Fenchel said.
Even when officers do receive mental health training, they’re “not living ... in that space on how to connect with a person on the hardest day of their life,” said Anna Trout, crisis and diversion director of Montgomery County’s Office of Mental Health.
“That’s an impossible ask of police, but not an impossible ask of the mobile crisis team,” Trout said. “It’s just not their role, and when it’s not someone’s role when the crisis is potentially life-or-death, why would we continue to keep putting them in that situation when we have other options?”
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.