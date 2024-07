Six months of inspections at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital: November 2023 to April

Health department inspectors visited the hospital three times for potential safety issues between November 2023 and April. Read more

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital retrained staff on responding to patients in need of major blood transfusions after being cited by the Pennsylvania health department in April for an issue related to its transfusion policy.

The incident was one of three times inspectors visited the Delaware County hospital between November 2023 and April.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: