Ten months of inspections at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital: May 2024 to February 2025

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for failing to notify the state of leadership changes and other paperwork violations.

The Trinity Health-owned hospital in Darby could see an influx of patients as one of the next-closest alternatives to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, if the financially beleaguered Crozer system is shuttered by for-profit owner Prospect Medical Holdings.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details of recent inspections at Mercy Fitzgerald: