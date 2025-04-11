Ten months of inspections at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital: May 2024 to February 2025
The hospital was cited for several paperwork violations during the 10-month period.
Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for failing to notify the state of leadership changes and other paperwork violations.
The Trinity Health-owned hospital in Darby could see an influx of patients as one of the next-closest alternatives to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, if the financially beleaguered Crozer system is shuttered by for-profit owner Prospect Medical Holdings.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details of recent inspections at Mercy Fitzgerald:
July 8: The hospital was cited for discharge paperwork violations after inspectors found that a doctor had not signed off on a patient’s discharge plan or documented that they had discussed after-hospital care with the patient’s family. The hospital retrained staff on discharge policies and agreed to audit cases in the emergency department, where the patient had been treated.
July 24: The hospital was cited for failing to notify the health department of a management change, which resulted in the hospital not receiving important communication from the Department of Health. Inspectors found that the current hospital administrator wasn’t getting health department emails because the former administrator was still listed as the contact and password holder. The hospital was also cited for failing to complete the health department’s annual hospital questionnaire, which had been sent by email. The hospital updated its leadership paperwork with the health department and completed the required questionnaire.
Aug. 8: Inspectors followed up on an April 2024 citation and found the hospital was in compliance. The hospital had been cited for failing to ensure that doctors signed off on patient cases handled by medical residents within one day.
Aug. 20: The Joint Commission, a nonprofit hospital accreditation organization, renewed the hospital’s accreditation, effective July 22, for 36 months.
Oct. 15: Inspectors followed up on the July citation regarding discharge planning and found the hospital was in compliance.
Oct. 15: Inspectors followed up on the July citation regarding leadership change notification and found the hospital was in compliance.
Oct. 29: Inspectors conducted a special monitoring survey regarding the closure of the hospital’s behavioral health unit and found the hospital was in compliance.