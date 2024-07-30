What’s the minimum wage of Philadelphia-area health systems? We asked.

ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest health system and private employer, increased its minimum wage to $16.50 an hour last week. The wage bump will affect about 850 workers, the system said.

The minimum wage in Delaware is currently $13.25 an hour, and will increase to $15 on Jan. 1 of next year.

The Inquirer reached out to health systems in the Philadelphia area to see how ChristianaCare’s new minimum wage compares.

Crozer Health, Doylestown Health, Prime Healthcare, and Tower Health did not respond to The Inquirer’s request for information. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper University Health Care, Grand View Health, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, and Penn Medicine declined to share their current minimum wage.

Temple Health had the highest minimum wage of the systems that responded to The Inquirer’s request — $18 an hour. That’s nearly 2.5 times Pennsylvania’s minimum wage of $7.25.

Main Line Health reported a $15 an hour minimum wage, the lowest of the hospitals surveyed by The Inquirer but still more than double Pachriss minimum wage.

On the other side of the Delaware River, where the minimum wage is currently $15.13 an hour, New Jersey’s Inspira Health and Virtua Health reported that their hourly minimum wages are $15.72 and $16.47, respectively.

Jefferson Health, which has hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour in January 2023.