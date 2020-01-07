A Bucks County family is asking for help finding a beloved Minnie Mouse doll that has helped their 13-year-old daughter through 40 brain surgeries.
Bryanna Ramirez last recalls having the toy at a Chick-fil-A restaurant Saturday evening in Trevose, near the Neshaminy Mall. But when the Levittown family returned to the restaurant later that night and enlisted staff and other customers to help search, Minnie was nowhere to be found.
“My daughter is beyond heart broken. I hope we can find her. I can’t imagine having to send her into the [operating room] again without her Minnie,” Bryanna’s mother, Niki Ramirez, wrote in a pleading Facebook post.
While many children have a beloved toy, Minnie has comforted Bryanna during treatment for a combination of brain and connective tissue disorders that most children will never have to endure.
Bryanna was born with a skull too small for her brain, a condition that pushes the brain down into the spinal canal. She has had 40 surgeries at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — including 10 in a three-month span this past summer.
“Minnie has not left her side since she got her as a baby,” Ramirez said. “Everything that Bryanna had, Minnie went through, too. It’s her security, it’s everything.”
Minnie accompanies Bryanna into the operating room, to give her confidence and strength for every procedure. When Bryanna needed a brain scan, Minnie’s little mouse head got wrapped, too. After Bryanna had a stroke, the duo sported matching hand braces.
The missing mouse is about 9 inches tall and is wearing a salmon pink dress with matching shoes and bow.
In a picture Ramirez posted of the missing mouse, Minnie has a CHOP armband around her waist (added to her ensemble in case she got lost at the hospital) but Ramirez said she is no longer wearing it.
Anyone who has information about Minnie should contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.