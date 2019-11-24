On a misty Thursday morning, June Piccone cozied up inside the dress-up area of Rutabaga Toy Library, pulling out a wide-brimmed black hat nearly as tall as her 21-month-old self. She struggled to fit it atop her head , until her dad gently coached her into first taking off her blue baseball cap. At last securing the floppy hat into place, June erupted into giggles. She strolled over to her pal Arthur, pensively splitting apart a velcro-attached cucumber in the play kitchen, and showed off her new look.