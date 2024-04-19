Whooping cough cases on the rise in Montgomery County, officials say

Montgomery County health officials are monitoring a rise in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a bacterial infection that causes a serious cough that can last for months. It is particularly dangerous for newborns.

Health officials called the rise in cases part of a typical cycle that the region sees from time to time. They noted that not all cases are reported, making it difficult to provide case numbers.

“We see a wave going up and down over time, and this happens to be one of the peaks,” said Rich Lorraine, the medical director at the county’s public health office. “There’s no specific reason or cause as to why there might be a higher amount now, and it is within the range we’ve seen in the past.”

Nemours Children’s Health has also seen “pockets” of pertussis lately around the Delaware Valley region, infectious disease physician Jennifer Vodzak said.

Montgomery County has been working with schools that have reported cases, though Lorraine declined to say which schools.

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Plymouth Meeting had reported five cases among students, Colonial School District spokesperson Jessica Lester said, but had not seen any new cases since Monday.

What does whooping cough sound like? What are the symptoms?

Whooping cough typically starts with a runny nose or other cold-like symptoms. Patients then develop a distinctive, powerful cough while gasping between coughs for breath — the “whoop” that gives pertussis its nickname.

People are most contagious during the first week or two of infection. The cough can sometimes take three months to resolve.

In newborns, the symptoms of whooping cough might be more difficult to spot, since producing the distinctive “whoop” requires muscle tone not yet developed. Instead, very young babies may struggle to breathe or stop breathing.

Officials at Plymouth Whitemarsh have asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms of whooping cough for at least three weeks. Doctors in the area should also be aware of the potential risk to patients with respiratory illnesses, Lorraine said.

“Most people who contract pertussis are feeling bad enough that they will seek medical care,” he said.

How is whooping cough treated?

Since whooping cough is a bacterial infection, it can be treated with antibiotics. But it spreads

similarly to viral illnesses like COVID and respiratory syncytial virus — through droplets expelled from a runny nose or a cough.

Anyone who is having symptoms of a respiratory illness should stay home to avoid infecting others.

The disease is particularly dangerous for infants who are not old enough to be vaccinated against whooping cough. In rare cases, it can be fatal.

Plymouth Whitemarsh district officials said in an email to parents that children with health conditions that could be worsened by pertussis should take antibiotics to prevent them from contracting whooping cough, even if they are not coughing themselves.

Parents of children who live with a pregnant person, a baby under 12 months, or someone else at high risk for pertussis complications, should also ask a doctor to prescribe the child preventative antibiotics, the district advised.

Students with any pertussis symptoms should be kept home, and those diagnosed with pertussis were asked to stay home until they had taken antibiotics for at least five days. The school has also conducted deep cleanings similar to those undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic to sanitize surfaces, Lester said.

Who should get a whooping cough vaccine?

Vaccines can help prevent pertussis — and also protect patients from developing a serious case. Children typically get a series of five immunizations for whooping cough as infants, and then receive a booster when they’re 11 or 12 years old.

All five students at Plymouth Whitemarsh who contracted whooping cough were up to date on their vaccinations, Lester said.

Physicians often encourage pregnant people and grandparents to get a whooping cough booster shot to protect very young infants, since it can be so dangerous for that age group.

Lorraine said residents should make sure they are up to date on their vaccines. The county is holding an online town hall for residents to ask questions about vaccines next Tuesday.