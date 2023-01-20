What is myasthenia gravis, the condition that contributed to Jerry Blavat’s death?

Philadelphia icon Jerry Blavat, who died Friday at 82, had an autoimmune condition called myasthenia gravis.

The condition was a primary cause of his death, along with other health problems, according to close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, Blavat’s companion of over 30 years.

People with myasthenia gravis experience muscle weakness as a result of antibodies that disrupt communication between muscles and the nervous system.

While there is no cure for the disease, patients can live for many years with proper treatment. In severe cases, a person with the condition can experience a myasthenic crisis, in which the muscles that control breathing become too weak to function.

Here are the basics on the disease.

What are the symptoms of myasthenia gravis?

Myasthenia gravis affects muscles over which people have voluntary control, especially those that control the eyes, mouth, throat and limbs, according to a primer from Johns Hopkins Medicine.

It can result in drooping eyelids, double vision, trouble swallowing and speaking, fatigue, and weakness. As those symptoms can be caused by other diseases, a medical exam is essential for proper diagnosis.

When muscles in the face are affected, a person’s smile “may appear more like a snarl,” according to Johns Hopkins.

How is myasthenia gravis diagnosed?

A diagnosis of myasthenia gravis is based on the patient’s symptoms and the results of a variety of tests.

Physicians order blood tests to look for specific antibodies that interfere with communication between the nerves and muscles. They also can measure the electrical activity in muscles with test called an electromyogram, according to a summary from Penn Medicine.

Some patients may have abnormalities in a gland called the thymus, which can be identified with a CT scan.

The disease can occur at any age, but is more often seen in younger women and in men aged 50 and older, according to Hopkins.

What causes the autoimmune condition?

Autoimmune conditions are those in which the immune system responds inappropriately, targeting the person’s own body. The word comes from the Greek root auto, meaning self. (Like something that runs on autopilot — by itself.)

In the case of myasthenia gravis, the immune system produces antibodies that block or destroy certain critical protein structures on the person’s muscles that are called receptors.

These receptors are designed to receive a type of nerve signal (neurotransmitter) called acetylcholine, according to the Mayo Clinic. When receptors are blocked, the signal doesn’t go through, resulting in weakness.

In some people with myasthenia gravis, other antibodies and proteins may be involved.

Can the disease be treated?

Yes. A few decades ago, people with myasthenia gravis were more likely to die at an early age. But thanks to advances in treatment, life expectancy is now close to normal in developed countries.

The condition is typically treated with medicines called anticholinesterases. Doctors may also prescribe steroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system’s response.

In some cases, surgeons may alleviate symptoms by removing the thymus, though the role of that gland in myasthenia gravis is not fully understood.

Patients who experience trouble breathing should seek emergency care. In severe cases, they may be placed on a ventilator.

Staff writer Dan DeLuca contributed to this article.