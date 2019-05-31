Childhood and youth overweight and obesity are at epidemic proportions in the United States and are associated with numerous health problems, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea and orthopedic complications. In addition, weight-based teasing is one of the most common reasons for bullying cited among youngsters in the U.S. According to previous research, 90 percent of high school students have witnessed their peers made fun of for their weight, and 60 percent of overweight youngsters have reported being teased about their weight by peers and family members. Teachers, coaches and healthcare providers have also been found to engage in fat shaming, as well.