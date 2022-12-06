Pennsylvania incoming governor Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that he remains opposed to efforts to open a place in Philadelphia where people with addiction can use drugs under medical supervision, a day after the federal government asked for more time to respond to a lawsuit over a proposed supervised injection site in the city.

Shapiro, who spoke at the Bloomberg American Health Summit, told an audience at the Loews Hotel that he was committed to working on public health issues like violence, the environment and drug addiction. Philadelphia has one of the worst big-city overdose crises in the country: a record 1,276 people died of overdoses here in 2021.

Asked by The Inquirer after his public remarks about his views on supervised injection sites, he said that he has been “clear in my opposition to them.”

Shapiro has been critical of the sites — where people using drugs can be revived if they overdose — since his term as Pennsylvania attorney general, during which Philadelphia officials announced that they would support, but not fund, such a site.

In 2018, weeks after that announcement, he said he believed the sites were illegal and that there was “no safe way to inject yourself with this type of poison.”

A year later, then-U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain sued Safehouse, the Philadelphia nonprofit attempting to open a site, in federal court, arguing that they violated a federal law prohibiting the establishment of a location for the use of drugs. A federal judge disagreed, accepting Safehouse’s argument that its purpose is to save lives, not facilitate drug use. But an appeals court eventually struck down the decision. Now, a countersuit filed by Safehouse is working its way through the courts on a number of other legal claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice, now under a Democratic president, has signaled that they may be more open to the idea. Since February, government lawyers and Safehouse have been negotiating the legal questions around opening a site in Philadelphia.

But on Monday, the government asked for another extension before responding to Safehouse’s lawsuit, saying they needed more time to evaluate the concept. The response disappointed advocates who had hoped for a more detailed timeline on the government’s evaluation. Safehouse officials said they planned to file a motion opposing an extension.

Advocates from outside the city also said time is of the essence in approving sites around the country. Two supervised injection sites are operating in New York City, while Rhode Island’s legislature legalized sites early this year and is preparing plans to open one soon.

Philadelphia’s legal fight was discussed on Tuesday at the Bloomberg conference by a panel moderated by Inquirer reporter Aubrey Whelan.

During its discussion, Brandon Marshall, a professor of epidemiology at Brown University and an advisor to a Rhode Island state task force on overdose prevention, said he was dismayed at the delay in the Safehouse case.

“These delays are harmful. Every overdose death is preventable,” he said.