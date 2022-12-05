A Philadelphia nonprofit embroiled in a years-long battle to open a space where people in addiction can use drugs under medical supervision and be revived if they overdose hopes the federal government will provide more clarity on Monday about whether it will allow a supervised injection site to open here.

Today is the date by which federal officials are supposed to respond to a lawsuit filed by Safehouse, which seeks to make Philadelphia the nation’s second city with such a site to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

Safehouse formed in late 2018 after Philadelphia city officials announced that they would support, but not fund, a supervised injection site. Philadelphia has one of the worst big-city overdose crises in the country: a record 1,274 people died of overdoses here in 2021, and its attempts to open a site have now stretched across two presidential administrations.

In the meantime, two supervised injection sites have opened in New York City, and Rhode Island legislators voted in 2021 to legalize sites in that state.

Philadelphia’s plan stalled by federal lawsuit

In February 2019, then-U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, an appointee of Republican then-President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit against Safehouse, aiming to prevent it from opening a site in Philadelphia. McSwain argued that the nonprofit would violate a federal law known as the “crackhouse statue,” which forbids the operation of an establishment for the purpose of using drugs.

The law was written by then-Sen. Joe Biden, a Democrat whose administration is now tasked with deciding whether to continue to pursue a case against Safehouse.

In October 2019, a federal judge ruled that Safehouse’s proposal to open a site did not violate federal law — as its purpose was not to encourage drug use, but to save lives amid the overdose crisis. The following spring, Safehouse announced plans to open a supervised injection site in South Philadelphia, prompting intense backlash from local residents that eventually scuppered the plan.

In January 2021, President Biden took office. Supporters hoped a Democratic administration would prove more amenable to harm-reduction measures like supervised injection sites. Biden has apologized for his role in tough-on-drugs crime legislation in the 1990s.

But just days after his inauguration, an appeals court ruled that supervised injection sites do, in fact, violate federal law. Safehouse appealed to the Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

Meanwhile, in November 2021, New York City opened the country’s first supervised injection sites. Staff there say they have reversed hundreds of potentially fatal overdoses since, and the Biden administration has done nothing to stop their operation.

In Pennsylvania, a countersuit filed by Safehouse is still pending in federal court; this is the suit that the federal government is expected to reply to on Monday.

The potential opening of a Philadelphia supervised injection site became an issue in last month’s hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate race, with Republican candidate Mehmet Oz attacking his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, over his support for the sites. (Fetterman ultimately beat Oz by five percentage points.)

Safehouse, feds negotiating what’s next for Philadelphia

Since last year, government lawyers and Safehouse have been negotiating in hopes of resolving the legal questions around opening a site in Philadelphia.

Those negotiations have been largely run out of the Justice Department in Washington. In August, Jacqueline Romero, U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia, told The Inquirer that the prospect of a settlement remained possible.

Safehouse and the Department of Justice have mutually agreed to extend the deadline for the feds to respond to the lawsuit. Monday is the latest of those deadlines. Ronda Goldfein, Safehouse’s vice president, said the nonprofit hopes the department will either respond in detail to the suit’s claims, or provide more clarity on when they expect to respond.

“Safehouse is of the position that we cannot voluntarily, willingly agree to more time for DOJ to respond without some specificity about a timeline,” she said. “The people have a right to know what their government is doing. Philadelphia is at a record high for overdose deaths. We can’t participate in allowing [DOJ] to continue to take additional time with no end in sight.”

This story will be updated as we learn more.