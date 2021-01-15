Two new studies funded by the National Institutes of Health show how expanding access to medications that treat addiction has become crucial in fighting America’s overdose crisis, which recently broke a record for the most drug deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.
The first study, conducted by Duke University researchers and published in the journal Addiction this week, followed people taking the opioid addiction treatment drug buprenorphine. Instead of being treated at a doctor’s office, participants in the study were able to get care at a community pharmacy.
Buprenorphine, itself an opioid, is heavily regulated by the federal government, and few physicians are licensed to prescribe it. Even among those who can, about half don’t prescribe it anyway. As such, more than 20 million Americans live in counties without doctors who can prescribe buprenorphine, said Nora Volkow, the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
But nearly everyone lives close to a community pharmacy. So Duke researchers transferred the care of 71 patients in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. area from doctors to local pharmacists. Doctors still helped patients reach a stable dose of the medication, but pharmacists handled monthly maintenance care, where patients got their medication as well as counseling and specialist referrals.
The results were promising: nearly 89% of patients stayed in the study and more than 95% took their medication daily. Ninety percent found that the treatment from pharmacists was no different from what they’d received at a doctor’s office, and said it was “extremely convenient” to get addiction treatment at the same place where they picked up their addiction medication.
Amid COVID-19 shutdowns, restrictions around buprenorphine have eased a bit: physicians can now prescribe the medication through telehealth. But that method still requires patients to have reliable phone or Internet access, which is not always possible for people deep in addiction.
“Letting patients follow up at the local pharmacy would significantly expand treatment access in the United States,” Volkow said. “In rural communities, this is a major issue, because you don’t have a lot of physicians, much less so that can [prescribe buprenorphine]. Patients have to travel miles and miles to get to a provider.”
A second study tackled treatment for methamphetamine addiction, which has almost no treatment medications. The study, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that a combination of naltrexone, an opioid-blocking drug, and bupropion, an antidepressant known commercially as Wellbutrin, helped more people with meth use disorder stay off the drug than those in a placebo group.
Just over 13% of participants who received naltrexone and bupropion — also prescribed as a stop-smoking drug under the brand name Zyban — turned in at least three out of four negative drug tests at the end of the six-week trial, compared to only 2.5% of patients who received a placebo.
Finding a drug combination that could successfully treat methamphetamine addiction is significant simply because there are so few medication options for people addicted to stimulants, Volkow said. That’s particularly concerning as meth use rises around the country, and as stimulants are increasingly contaminated with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. In Philadelphia, stimulant overdoses have been rising for years, particularly in combination with fentanyl.
Nationally, methamphetamine-related overdoses have risen fourfold in the last 10 years, Volkow said. Half of those overdose victims had also ingested fentanyl.
“Opioid withdrawal is something we have learned to manage quite well with medicine — we can stabilize very unpleasant sensations,” Volkow said. “But in the case of meth addiction, we don’t have a way, pharmacologically, until now, to mitigate the distress that happens during the state of withdrawal and intense craving.”
Because both bupropion and naltrexone are already approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Volkow said physicians can prescribe the medications off-label to patients looking to decrease or stop their meth use. However, insurance providers will likely not cover the treatment. She said NIDA officials plan to meet with the FDA to design another clinical trial with the aim of getting both drugs approved to treat meth addiction.