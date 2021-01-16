FILE - This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug which controls heroin and opioid cravings, in Greenfield, Mass. In a study that appears Monday, June 3, 2019, in Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers posing as heroin users seeking help contacted hundreds of treatment clinics in U.S. states with the highest overdose death rates. The “secret shoppers” were denied appointments much of the time, especially if they said they were insured through Medicaid. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)