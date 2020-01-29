The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has decided to stop prosecuting people for possessing buprenorphine — the opioid-based addiction treatment drug proven to give people a better shot at recovery.
In a news release, District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the new policy is aimed at preventing fatal overdoses. Krasner’s office said that the move was inspired by a similar policy in Chittendon County, Vt., which reported a 50% drop in fatal overdoses in the year after it decriminalized the prescription medicine. It’s also in keeping with Krasner’s broader policy on drug possession: his office has begun dropping possession charges for people who can show they’re in a treatment program.
Though buprenorphine is an opioid, its formulation presents a significantly lower risk of overdose than heroin or fentanyl. Its consumption is heavily regulated by the federal government, and doctors must undergo special training before they can prescribe it. And state legislators in Pennsylvania have sought to impose further restrictions on its prescribing.
But the District Attorney’s office said this week that research indicates that most people who use buprenorphine bought on the street are using it to stave off withdrawal, not achieve a pleasurable high. Often, drug users and harm-reductionists say, it’s easier to buy buprenorphine on the street than to enter a treatment program to obtain it through a physician’s prescription.
“Instead of expanding access to treatment and saving lives, government inaction has led to the creation of active street markets for these medications in Philadelphia and elsewhere,” the office wrote in its news release.
Researchers who interviewed 20 drug users in Allegheny and Dauphin counties for a paper published in the International Journal of Drug Policy last year found that nearly all of the study’s participants had bought buprenorphine off the street when heroin was unavailable — or when they didn’t want to use heroin. A “significant minority” of the participants had bought buprenorphine to try to wean themselves off other opioids, the paper found.
This story will be updated.