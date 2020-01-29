Researchers who interviewed 20 drug users in Allegheny and Dauphin counties for a paper published in the International Journal of Drug Policy last year found that nearly all of the study’s participants had bought buprenorphine off the street when heroin was unavailable — or when they didn’t want to use heroin. A “significant minority” of the participants had bought buprenorphine to try to wean themselves off other opioids, the paper found.