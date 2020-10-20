“If you think about that year ending in March, what we have seen steadily since 2014 is a slow adulteration of the heroin supply with fentanyl, to the point we’re at now, where 80% to 90% of what is sold as heroin is really fentanyl,” said Silvana Mazzella, associate executive director at Prevention Point, the public health organization that serves Philadelphians in addiction. “We had that happen in the heroin supply. And then, I’d say, starting about three or four years ago, there was the peak of fentanyl as an adulterant in powder cocaine and crack cocaine, and possible other substances.”