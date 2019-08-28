Leon, whose house is around the corner from the Kensington-based public health organization’s office, has lived at what is now the epicenter of Philadelphia’s opioid crisis for four decades. In recent months, she’s stopped allowing her granddaughter to play outside their house on Ruth Street: The crowds of people injecting heroin on Kensington Avenue and on side streets just feet from their doorstep have become too much, she said, echoing a common concern in the neighborhood. “It’s escalated tremendously,” she said.