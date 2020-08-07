“It’s something that’s become normalized, using defibrillators to respond to heart attacks,” Lankenau said. “We thought [an overdose] was kind of an analogous situation, where there’s an emergency that happens in the community and an intervention [that] needs to be delivered as soon as possible. [An overdose-reversal app] is also a way of trying to destigmatize the problem. Heart attacks happen for all sorts of reasons, and rarely is someone blamed for having one.”