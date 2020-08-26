During the first three months of lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, more Black Philadelphians died of overdose than white Philadelphians — a trend that follows concerning rises in overdoses among people of color in the city in the last few years.
Overall, overdose death numbers in Philadelphia are about the same as they were this time last year. But between March 23, the day Philadelphia’s lockdown started, and June 30, 147 Black residents died of overdoses, compared with 119 overdose deaths among white residents and 47 deaths among Hispanic residents, according to new data released by the city health department on Wednesday.
Non-fatal overdoses have also increased among Black residents, health officials said.
It’s a development that echoes the health disparities made visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected minority populations.
The department noted that since at least 2010, more white Philadelphians have died of overdoses than Black and Hispanic residents. But the rate by which white Philadelphians die of overdose has been dropping for two years — even as overdose death rates among Black and Hispanic residents spike.
Health officials said Wednesday that they are developing an overdose awareness campaign “that considers the diversity of people who use drugs and Philadelphia’s rapidly changing drug market.”
Overall, it’s likely too soon to paint a full picture of how the pandemic has affected drug use and fatal overdose, although, anecdotally, overdoses in general have been rising in communities around the country, including some in Pennsylvania.
The data released by the city health department Wednesday shows medics responded to more overdoses after the city locked down in March: Weekly average calls for overdoses or drug poisonings increased from 263 to 275.
Conversely, less people visited emergency rooms for overdoses during the pandemic: The city averaged 123 ER visits for overdoses before the city’s stay-at-home order went into effect, and 118 visits a week afterward.
Visits for people seeking help with withdrawal symptoms also decreased. Those visits have since inched back up since the city began to ease lockdown restrictions, health officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.