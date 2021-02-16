The police districts that cover Kensington have long been some of the deadliest in the city. From 2012 to 2017, the 25th District, which covers parts of Kensington and North Philadelphia, had more homicides, shooting victims and recovered firearms than any other district in the city. Last year, the 24th District, which covers parts of Fairhill and Harrowgate, had the most shootings and homicides in the city, and homicides and non-fatal shootings both doubled, from 130 non fatal shootings to 277, and from 27 homicides to 60.