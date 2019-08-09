Stigma weighs heavily on people in addiction, even when they need care the most. A 2018 study in the Journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence that surveyed 145 heroin users in Boston and Sacramento, Calif., found that two-thirds had suffered a skin infection, and more than a third waited for two or more weeks before seeking treatment. More than half left the hospital against medical advice — many said they feared going into withdrawal if they were stuck there without access to opioids, and even more worried about being judged or mistreated.