Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania will lead an international team in a new project to study relationships between brain injuries and various types of neurodegeneration that lead to dementia symptoms.
The work will be supported by a five-year, $9.7 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Aging, Penn announced Thursday.
The project, called CONNECT-TBI (traumatic brain injury), will be co-led by Douglas H. Smith, director of the Center for Brain Injury and Repair and a professor of neurosurgery at Penn, and William Stewart, a neuropathologist who works at the University of Glasgow and is also an adjunct associate professor of neurosurgery at Penn.
In recent years, there has been much publicity about sports figures and military veterans who have developed dementia after suffering many concussions earlier in their lives. Researchers who have examined their brains after death have identified a type of neurodegeneration called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is characterized by a particular pattern of cellular changes at the base of folds in the brain, Smith said.
But CTE is only one type of neurodegeneration associated with brain injury, he said. He thought the field needed a broader term, so he invented one: TReND, for TBI-related neurodegeneration.
In the study, scientists will analyze information from brain banks and data sets of brain injury and dementia cases. They will be comparing the brains of people who have had brain injuries with the brains of peers who have not to shed light on how injuries affect risks and how patterns of TReND differ. Smith is also interested in figuring out how to diagnose people earlier in the disease process.
The research will also involve scientists from the University of California San Francisco, Harvard University, Stanford University, Mount Sinai and New York University, Columbia University, University of Toronto, University of Washington, University of Pittsburgh, Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and the Department of Defense Medical Research and Materiel Command.