Penn joins national climate initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Penn Medicine plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 as part of a federal climate change initiative.

Penn signed on this week to the Health Sector Climate Pledge, joining more than 130 health-care organizations since the White House and Department of Health and Human Services created the voluntary commitment in 2022. The pledge calls for health-care organizations to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Philadelphia-based health system, with hospitals from Princeton to Lancaster, plans to reduce its greenhouse emissions by investing in solar power, using recycled materials for new buildings, reducing medical waste, and giving employees incentives for commuting by public transit instead of by car.

“We’re taking a step back now to consider how to best deliver care while also balancing the ecological impact for the long-term health of our patients, the communities we serve and the generations that will follow,” Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, said in a statement.

Penn invests in solar

Penn’s six hospitals and more than 150 properties produce more than 300,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to a yearlong analysis by the health system.

Penn expects to cut 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by transitioning many of its Philadelphia buildings to solar power.

The health system signed a solar energy purchasing agreement in December that is expected to provide 70% of the electricity for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and its other Philadelphia buildings.

Here’s what else Penn is doing to go green: