Penn Medicine plans to acquire Doylestown Hospital, expanding its reach in Bucks County

The University of Pennsylvania Health System plans to acquire financially stressed Doylestown Health, a deal that would strengthen the nonprofit health system’s reach in Philadelphia’s northern suburbs, officials said Thursday.

Doylestown Health, centered on its 247-bed hospital in Bucks County, would be Penn’s seventh hospital. Reaching a final agreement could take months, and then the deal would have get regulatory approvals before it’s completed.

Adding Doylestown fills in a gap in Penn’s geographic coverage and secures referrals for its high-level care in University City. The deal also gives Penn a new platform for getting advanced care into community settings, said Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

“Patients want to come to Penn Medicine, but it’s not an easy place to get to,” said Mahoney, referring to Penn’s flagship Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

If the preliminary deal is completed, Doylestown would open a new front in Penn’s competition with Jefferson Heath. Jefferson’s Abington Hospital draws patients from the Doylestown area. If Jefferson completes its proposed acquisition of Lehigh Valley Health Network, to the north of Doylestown, Penn could have a strong presence in the middle of Jefferson territory.

Doylestown Hospital, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, has long placed value on remaining independent and keeping services local. COVID made clear how vulnerable the non-profit health system was financially, said Jim Brexler, CEO of Doylestown Health.

“We need great organization to be a part of, and who better to be a part of than Penn Medicine,” he said.

Doylestown Hospital’s unusual history

In 1895, a group of women joined forces to form the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown. It goal was to promote the health and beauty of the town, according to a presentation last May on the organization’s history.

The group didn’t always succeed — a bid to rid the town’s public spaces of spittoons failed — but the VIA, as it is known, succeeded in opening a hospital in October 1923, now Doylestown Hospital.

Committees made up of VIA members ran the hospital until 1960, the VIA the hospital’s first professional administrator.

When Richard Reif was hired as the second person in that job, the hospital was at a crossroads, with the board needing to decide if Doylestown was just going to be a community hospital/triage center that sent complicated cases to Abington Hospital or to Philadelphia medical centers or if it was going to offer more advanced services, Reif said in May.

The board decided to offer more advanced services, such as cardiac catheterization, which is used to diagnose and treat heart problems. Brexler, just the third CEO of Doylestown, said the hospital was the first in Pennsylvania to offer cardiac catheterization without offering traditional heart surgery.

Current financial stress at Doylestown

Doylestown’s tendency to spend on programs and facilities that would allow patients to get care close to home contributed to a relatively heavy debt load that left it vulnerable when the COVID-19 pandemic hammered hospital finances by canceling elective services. Labor costs also shot up.

“The COVID experience showed how critical we were to our community because we did everything for our community and didn’t flinch,” Brexler said. “But it also sucked the underbelly of financial support right from under us and showed us just how vulnerable we were.”

The organization’s cash reserves fell by a third between the end of 2018 and July of last year, according to a presentation by Doylestown’s chief financial officer last summer. That left the Doylestown with just 60 days of cash on hand, down from about 170 in 2018.

The system wasn’t profitable enough in recent years to meet the terms of its loan agreements and had to renegotiate terms with lenders. It still has extraordinarily low credit ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, but finances are improving, Brexler said.

Penn is demanding more improvement. “We’ve seen improvement over the last several months, and we think that trend will continue,” Mahoney said.

During discussions with the VIA board about the potential deal with Penn, Brexler tried to convince members to think differently about the future, he said.

“We can no longer be just fiercely independent. We have to be fiercely protective of the mission we’re serving,” he told them. “What will it take to as sure that this mission that these ladies started 100 years ago actually is there.”