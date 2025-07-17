These Pennsylvania hospitals had the highest percentage of revenue from Medicaid last year

Crozer-Chester Medical Center got more than 40% of its patient revenue from Medicaid last year, the largest percentage in Pennsylvania, according to a new state report.

The recently shuttered Delaware County hospital was one of 15 Pennsylvania hospitals for adults that received at least 20% of their revenue from Medicaid, the joint state and federal program that provides health insurance for about three million low-income Pennsylvanians.

Six other Philadelphia-area hospitals on the list were Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia, Temple University Hospital, Roxborough Memorial, Suburban Community, Jefferson Health Northeast, and Lower Bucks. The analysis was released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, a government agency that analyzes healthcare finances and quality.

Crozer’s bankrupt owner, Prospect Medical Holdings closed the Delaware County hospital in May after efforts to find a new operator failed — in part because Crozer’s heavy reliance on Medicaid made it financially unsustainable.

Medicaid pays hospitals and doctors significantly less than Medicare and private insurance, according to KFF, a nonprofit healthcare policy analysis group.

Hospitals that serve large numbers of Medicaid patients are now bracing for sweeping federal funding cuts. Congress and the administration of President Donald Trump are trying to reduce spending on the program through policy changes signed into law July 4 and slated to start mostly in 2028.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office has estimated that 310,000 Pennsylvanians could lose Medicaid coverage under the law.