Philly spent $7.5M in opioid settlement funds on Kensington revitalization projects. A state committee ruled it wasn’t an appropriate use of the money

A multimillion-dollar project to revitalize Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood — funded by money from a nationwide settlement of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers — has been rejected by a Pennsylvania committee that oversees how these settlement funds are spent.

The Pennsylvania Opioid Trust said that $7.5 million spent on the “Kensington Plan,” which aimed to aid residents of the neighborhood hardest hit by the city’s opioid crisis, did not fall under the approved uses of the funds as outlined in the settlement.

The trust can reduce or withhold opioid settlement payments if they determine that a county is spending funds outside the purview of Exhibit E, the section of the national opioid settlement that outlines how the settlement funds can be spent. Counties have three months to “cure the misspending” before the trust would reduce or withhold funds.

Philadelphia, which is set to receive about $200 million from the settlement, paid in $20 million increments over 18 years, can appeal the decision. City officials were not immediately available for comment.

The work in Kensington included a home-repair program and funds to support local schools and parks. In documents obtained by Spotlight PA last month, city officials wrote that “exposure to traumatic experiences ... has been linked to substance use disorders” and that Kensington residents’ trauma puts them at higher risk for substance use.

Officials wrote that the funds for park and school improvements would “ensure these spaces can be accessed safely by children and families living among the epicenter of the overdose crisis,” and argued that its efforts should be covered by the Exhibit E section that allows communities to spend settlement funds to “prevent opioid misuse.”

Some committee members said they supported the work being done in Kensington, but did not feel that it met the requirements of the settlement.

“I just think you have to do the letter of the law,” said State Sen. Christine Tartaglione, whose district includes Kensington.

Tumar Alexander, a member of the Opioid Trust, who was Philadelphia’s managing director when the funds in question were disbursed and now serves as a senior adviser to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, said he would not vote to reject the Kensington expenditures. He said Kensington was “ground zero” of the city’s opioid crisis, dealing with conditions unlike anywhere else in the state, and that its residents have been uniquely traumatized by seeing open-air drug use on the street for decades.

“This funding, this request for funding and support, intentionally through this program, was for us as a city to reckon and to say we support the revitalization and redevelopment of this community through the existing neighbors that lived through this,” he said.

The committee also said they were still considering whether a number of smaller programs funded through the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund, another initiative funded with settlement money, were compliant with the settlement. The committee did vote to approve several other programs that received grants through that fund.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.