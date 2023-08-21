How to stay safe exploring Pennsylvania State Parks and Philly trails

Pennsylvania has 124 state parks for folks to hike, go camping, or have a picnic, including Ridley Creek State Park and Fort Washington State Park. And folks don’t have to leave Philadelphia to connect with nature — trails around the Schuylkill River and Wissahickon Valley Park are accesible right in the city..

Before you head to your next trail adventure, check these experts’ recommendations on how to detect poisonous plants, prevent mosquitos and tick bites, and what to do in the very unlikely case of getting bitten by a snake:

Plants

Being one with nature doesn’t necessarily mean touching everything you see in the trails or eating it. Some plants can cause rashes and blisters or send you into anaphylactic shock if you are unaware of an allergy.

According to Thony Croasdale, Environmental Education Program Specialist at Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, if you visit the city trails, poison ivy and stinging nettle are the main concerns, as they can both cause skin irritation.

Poison ivy has a plain texture with leaves in groups of three, and tends to grow along the edges of fences or roadsides. Stinging nettle, on the other hand, has stems covered in tiny hairs with zig-zag-edged leaves, and can grow on stream banks and woodland.

Accidentally touch a venomous plant? Mayo Clinic advises to avoid scratching the affected area to prevent infections.

Since the local trails have cleaned marked paths for park visitors, “if you stay on the trails you should have no issue,” said Croasdale.

Those looking to forage plants to eat need to take extra care.

“The number one rule is don’t ever ingest anything unless you’re an expert in it,” said Ian Kindle, Eastern PA state parks education coordinator. This is because some plants might be easier to mistake for others.

The poisonous hemlock white roots, for instance, can be mistaken for parsnip or wild carrots. Unlike poison ivy, it won’t give you a rash. But eating even small amounts of this plant can cause respiratory failure, cardiovascular damage, affect your nervous and gastrointestinal systems, or result in death.

Mosquitos

Mosquitos might be ready to tax you with a bite for the price of enjoying nature, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fight back against the itchiness and potential diseases.

According to Kindle, “The only real great preventative is making sure to have a good insect repellent.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using a repellent containing one of the following active ingredients:

DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) Para-menthane-diol (PMD) 2-undecanone

Although these options are considered safe enough for even pregnant people, children under 3 years old should not use repellents with OLE or PMD. Instead, the CDC recommends dressing them in long sleeves and pants and covering strollers and carries with mosquito nets.

Ticks

As Croasdale explained, when brushing against grass or branches, there’s a possibility of encountering ticks. This goes both for city and state parks.

In Pennsylvania, there are three species known to affect humans and animals:

Deer ticks: The only ones capable of causing Lyme disease in humans American dog ticks: They can produce Tularemia and the potentially deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Lone star tick: Responsible for over 450,000 nationwide cases of a rare red-meat allergy.

To reduce your chances of being bitten by a tick, Croasdale recommends using a bug spray that contains DEET — the CDC has a tool that can help you find an anti-tick spray that fits your needs. Be sure to tucki your pants into your socks, and do a thorough tick check upon getting home.

“Get in the shower, feel along your hairline and along your waist,” said Croasdale. “They [ticks] tend to crawl into your hairline for cover, and your waistline is a point of entry from your clothing,” he added.

Kindle encourages folks to check within an hour of being exposed to wooden areas, because “the likelihood of getting any tick-borne illness is much lower than if they stay on for a longer period,” he said.

Upon finding them, don’t treat these tiny bloodsuckers as a band-aid. Ripping ticks off or yanking them from your skin can result in infections and increase your chances of contracting diseases.

Both Kindle and Croasdale recommend using a tick key, a small device that helps trap the tick and remove it without causing further damage.

For city folks, “This is a big city, if you go to a doctor, they’re not expecting Lyme disease to be something on the radar,” said Croasdale. “Keep an eye out for flu-like symptoms, stiff neck, a bull eye rash, and problems handling the heat, and tell your doctor immediately.”

Snakes

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the state has 21 species of snakes, and only three are considered venomous: the eastern copperhead, eastern massasauga, and timber rattlesnakes.

In state parks, Kindle says snakes are “harmless and well behaved,” but should be given lots of space.

“Unless a human gets too close or basically steps on these snakes, they’re not going to be interested in biting a person,” said Kindle. “It’s a pretty rare occurrence, but if someone does have the unfortunate encounter go to a hospital as soon as possible.”

In city trails specifically, you don’t have to worry about that scenario. “There are no venom snakes in Philadelphia,” said Croasdale.

Instead, the concrete jungle has garter, northern water, northern brown, milk, and black rat snakes. They are not considered harmless to humans, but can still bite to defend themselves. Don’t attempt touching them or picking them up.

Your chances of getting bitten by a venomous or non-venomous snake are slim. If it happens, Kindle warns “It’s going to be painful, but keep calm and try to regulate your breathing.”

Staying centered during such a situation can seem unnatural, but it’s highly important.

It can help you discern if you were bitten by a venomous snake or not. Scratch-like bites make it more likely to have been a non-venomous reptile, and puncture wounds that cause intense pain signal a venomous snake.

If you were bitten by the latter, staying calm will help your heart rate refrain from pumping faster and letting the venom move at that rhythm.

Venomous snake bites can cause necrosis, fever, extreme swelling, and even death if left unattended.

To prevent this and any other accidents with wildlife from happening, Kindle recommends following the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace, a nonprofit focused on helping folks take care of nature.

To get the best out of the city trails, Croasdale advises following trail instructions, collecting your trash before leaving, and avoiding bathing in bodies of water.

Water

Swimming in Philadelphia’s rivers and streams is illegal. Why? “There’s nobody to rescue you if you’re in trouble,” Croasdale said.

This year alone, two people drowned at Wissahickon Creek.

Since there are no lifeguards on duty, the chances of rescue rely on possible bystanders calling 911. Even then, emergency vehicles have a hard time getting through the wooded areas to access the creeks.

For some adventurers this might not be a deterrent, but due to the nature of rivers, currents can rapidly put folks in a precarious situation.

“You could get knocked off your feet, and wash into an area where your hands are over your head,” said Croasdale. “And there could be objects under the water that you can’t see and get caught by,” he added.

If you get an open wound, the Philadelphia Water Department recommends seeking medical attention and making sure your tetanus vaccine is up to date, because the level of pollution in local bodies of water —caused by litter getting washed in and sewage contamination — can lead infections.