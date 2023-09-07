Bruce Springsteen cancelled his September shows because of peptic ulcer disease. Here’s a look at the condition he’s suffering from.

On Thursday, Bruce Springsteen announced that he will cancel the remainder of his shows this month, saying that he’s being treated for peptic ulcer disease.

The move comes after Springsteen canceled two shows in Philadelphia in August, also citing medical concerns.

Here’s a primer on peptic ulcer disease, what causes it, and how it’s treated.

What is peptic ulcer disease, and what are its symptoms?

Peptic ulcers are sores in the stomach lining or the duodenum, the upper part of the small intestine. “Peptic ulcer disease” is the generic term for ulcers in this area, and does not denote a more severe form of ulcers, said Gregory Seltzer, the medical director for gastroenterology in New Jersey’s Virtua Health System.

Some people with the condition never experience symptoms, but the most common sign of a peptic ulcer is pain in the stomach, Seltzer said.

More serious symptoms include unexplained weight loss, appetite changes, and bleeding in the stomach or small intestine — which could present as black stool, Seltzer said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, other serious symptoms include vomiting— even vomiting blood — difficulty breathing, or feeling faint.

What causes peptic ulcer disease?

Most cases are caused by the overuse of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like naproxen sodium (for example, the brand-name drug Aleve) and ibuprofen (including the brand-name drug Advil).

The second-most common cause is an infection in the stomach caused by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. This bacterium lives symbiotically in the stomach, Seltzer said, but can also cause ulcers. In rare cases, ulcers can present as a symptom of cancer.

Seltzer stressed he is not involved with Springsteen’s care and cannot comment on what caused his ulcers.

Some lifestyle factors can affect ulcers, like smoking, drinking, eating spicy foods, and having untreated stress, the Mayo Clinic says. But those factors — including, say, stress related to millions of worried fans after a canceled concert — cannot cause ulcers on their own, Seltzer said.

“Stress exacerbates the pain and causes people to seek out treatments. It doesn’t actually cause the ulcer,” Seltzer said.

How do you treat peptic ulcer disease?

In most cases, Seltzer said, peptic ulcers are treatable, and most people return to work within a few days.

A doctor might prescribe a medication called a proton pump inhibitor, sold under brand names like Prilosec and Nexium, to suppress acid in the stomach, allowing ulcers to heal.

“Ideally, you want the stomach to heal itself,” Seltzer said. For ulcers caused by H. pylori, a doctor will also prescribe an antibiotic. For ulcers caused by overuse of medications like Aleve or Advil, a doctor will advise the patient to stop taking them. “It’s important to get rid of the underlying cause,” he said.

In more serious cases, ulcers can erode into a blood vessel and cause bleeding. They can also perforate the stomach or small intestine, which typically requires surgical intervention, Seltzer said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.