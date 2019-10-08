If your allergies have been bothering you more than usual in recent days, mold spores could be to blame.
The latest readings for the Philadelphia area show that pollen and ragweed counts are low or very low.
But Donald Dvorin, head allergist from the Asthma Center and a pollen counter with the National Allergy Bureau, said weather usual for this time of year is behind an explosion of mold spores in the air.
“We are seeing extreme levels of outdoor mold spores due to warm temperatures and high humidity," Dvorin said. " It is unusual for October to be seeing these longer periods of elevation in temperatures.”
At their current levels, the molds could cause severe symptoms in some people, the physician said.
The predominant mold is Cladosporium, a type of fungus that includes many common indoor and outdoor molds, according to the Asthma Center.