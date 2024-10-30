Private equity’s local health-care grab | Philly Health Insider

Good morning. This week, we take a hard look at the scope — and impact — of private equity in our area. The topic hits especially close to home with yesterday’s breaking news that our region’s highest-profile case study in private-equity impact, the financially beleaguered Crozer Health, may be placed under state control.

Plus:

Advertisement

📮 Are you concerned about the role of private equity in health care? For a chance to be featured in this newsletter, email us back.

If someone forwarded you this newsletter, sign up here.

— Alison McCook, Inquirer health reporter, @alisonmccook

Pop quiz: How many local health centers are backed by private equity?

The answer: 900.

That’s according to our deep dive into a new report by an advocacy group that is opposed to the practice. Our reporter Harold Brubaker unpacks the findings, meant to show the scope of private-equity investment in health care in a region that knows the risks. (Think Delaware County’s Crozer Health, whose former private-equity owner loaded the system with debt in 2019. Two of its hospitals have closed since 2022, and Crozer continues to struggle financially — to the point where Pa.’s attorney general has now taken the unprecedented step of asking a court to give the state control of the health system.)

Read on to see the reach — as well as the supposed pros and cons — of private-equity investment in our region’s health care, and find out which provider types are linked most often to PE. (Hint: It’s between behavioral health, dental care, and physical therapy.)

The latest news to pay attention to

This week’s number: 17.4%.

That’s the readmission rate for Jefferson Stratford Hospital in South Jersey, calculated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which tracked 30-day readmission rates for traditional Medicare patients 65 and older. The second highest readmission rate — 16.3% — was seen at Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Overall, readmission rates for most hospitals in the Philadelphia region were about the same as the national average — except for nine of Jefferson’s 12 local general acute-care hospitals, which performed below the national benchmark in 2023. (Of these, eight hospitals operated under three shared licenses, meaning the performance of each set is reported together.)

Want to see readmission rates for your hospital? Check out our interactive tool.

Speaking of issues at Crozer Health, this week’s inspection report has a lot to note: Between February and July, state health inspectors visited Crozer-Chester Medical Center and its sister facility, Taylor Hospital, a dozen times. In one incident at Taylor, inspectors cited the hospital for failing to properly monitor a behavioral health patient who left the hospital barefoot and without a cell phone, and was missing for six days.

Click here for the full details of the other 11 incidents that affected the two Delaware County facilities.

A 16-year-old girl comes to your ER with severe abdominal pain that’s been going on for several days. It started in her belly button then moved to her right lower abdomen, which is extremely tender. Now she is vomiting, and can’t sleep or even sit up straight. Her period is two weeks late, and her fever is 103 °F.

What is your diagnosis? (Hint: It’s more than one.)

Click here to check your answer.

Each week, we bring you news of who is moving where around town. This week, the story is about an entire organization — one that closed up shop on Monday after almost 140 years.

The nonprofit Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Philadelphia, founded in 1886, has shut its doors after a rocky few years. In 2022, the organization became part of Philadelphia’s Public Health Management Corp. after losing money for several years. But that wasn’t enough to save the VNA, and its 114 employees, who cared for patients in their homes, often in their final days.

Working with animal models, Penn scientists have modified the mRNA vaccine that saved millions of lives during COVID-19 to fight off Clostridioides difficile, the nasty bacteria known as C. difficile or C. diff. (You know, the one that causes half a million infections and kills roughly 30,000 people in the U.S. each year.)

After mice received 20 times the lethal dose of C. diff, all unvaccinated animals died within two days, while all vaccinated mice survived, remained alert and active, and exhibited only mild symptoms. The mRNA vaccine even appeared to protect mice against a second infection six months later.

Still, we’re a long way from a clinic-ready version of the C. diff shot, and the path is not certain. Sanofi discontinued its C. diff vaccine candidate in 2017, and a 2024 report showed a C. diff vaccine made by Pfizer failed to prevent infections in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

📮What’s the next health scourge you expect will be tackled by mRNA vaccines? For a chance to be featured in this newsletter, email us back.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.