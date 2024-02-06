How did patients rate Philly-area hospitals from 1 to 10? Check your local hospital.

Most patients in the Philly region say they have overall positive experiences during hospital stays, data from a federal survey shows.

Local patients gave a “high” rating to their hospital roughly two-thirds of the time. Nationally, 71% of patients gave the highest rating.

Philadelphia-area patients rated their experiences at three specialty hospitals affiliated with Jefferson Health a 9 or a 10 — the highest ratings — almost all of the time. About 90% of the patients surveyed gave such marks to Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital in Bensalem and Physicians Care Surgical Hospital in Royersford. Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia received high ratings from 85% of patients.

Nearly 20% of surveyed patients rated their stay at Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia and Lansdale Hospital in Montgomery County as poor, the most negative responses seen by local hospitals. Still, like all hospitals in the region, they were highly regarded by more than half of patients, survey results show.

The data come from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ most recent update of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems — a survey of patients’ experience in more than 4,000 hospitals across the nation from April 2022 and through March 2023.

Patients were asked to answer the question: Using any number from 0 to 10, where 0 is the worst hospital possible and 10 is the best hospital possible, what number would you use to rate this hospital during your stay?

CMS defines a score of 9 or 10 as “high,” 7 or 8 as “medium,” and 6 and below as “low.”

Here’s a look at how patients rated their stay at 41 hospitals in the Philadelphia region: