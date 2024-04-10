How many patients would recommend their Philly-area hospital to family and friends? Check your local hospital.

Patients overwhelmingly would recommend their Philadelphia-area hospitals to friends and family, an Inquirer analysis of federal survey data found.

Ninety-two percent of survey participants said they would “probably” or “definitely” recommend their hospital following a stay. Hospitals nationally had a slightly higher recommendation rate of 94%.

Recommendations from family and friends are a powerful referral source for hospitals. Studies show such recommendations influence where patients choose to seek care.

In the Philadelphia area, the most recommended acute-care hospitals spanned facilities from West Philly to the suburbs: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Chester County Hospital, and Doylestown Hospital were patient favorites, recommended by 97% of their patients.

At all three hospitals, more than 80% said they would “definitely” recommend the hospital, and fewer than 3% said they would not recommend at all.

The hospitals with the fewest patients overall who would recommend it were St. Francis Hospital (16% would not recommend), Lansdale Hospital (14%), and Nazareth Hospital (14%).

The data come from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ most recent update of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems — a survey of patients’ experience in more than 4,000 hospitals across the nation from April 2022 and through March 2023.

Patients were asked to answer the question: Would you recommend this hospital to your friends and family?

Here’s a look at how patients responded to that question for acute care hospitals in the Philadelphia region: