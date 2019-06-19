The Canadian study, led by scientists at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, compared 652,190 pregnant women who reported no use of cannabis with 9,427 self-reported users. The rate of preterm birth — defined as less than 37 weeks out of a full-term 40-week pregnancy — was 12 percent among users, compared with 6 percent among nonusers. Even after researchers made adjustments to account for potential confounding factors such as income and smoking, cannabis users were more likely to have premature babies. Users were also more likely to have babies who were small and needed intensive care.