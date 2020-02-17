Most people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety or PTSD won’t be able to access the new treatments for at least a few years, as research groups run clinical trials. The trials have a limited number of spaces ⁠— the Usona Institute, a nonprofit medical research group, recruited just 80 participants for a study that’s part of their Phase 2 clinical trial for psilocybin. Similarly, LSD is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial as a treatment for depression in Switzerland. MDMA, better known as ecstasy or molly, is currently in a Phase 3 large-scale clinical trial for PTSD. Upon FDA approval, the SoundMind Center will open in Cedar Park, offering MDMA-assisted psychotherapy to populations with higher rates of PTSD.