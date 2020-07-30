Many face the problem of not having access to health care education in a language that they understand and that conforms to their culture. We have a large population of Latin-Americans in Philadelphia and some are not fluent in English. Many hospitals have access to interpreters, which is great, but in some places that is not the case. If the patient has Medicaid, they have the right to request an interpreter. But, again, many people don’t know this. It’s up to us as health care practitioners to notice this barrier and offer help.