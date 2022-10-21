Children’s hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a cold-like respiratory virus that can be dangerous among infants and children with health complications.

Nearly all children are infected with RSV by the time they’re 2 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most recover at home, with some extra TLC, but the virus can be dangerous for young infants and children who have underlying medical conditions, which puts them at greater risk for complications such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been “at or near capacity” for weeks, largely due to a surge in RSV cases. And Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware is so full, patients are resting in overflow beds in the emergency department.

“It’s early on to have our hospital beds full,” said Elena Stekolchik, a pulmonology fellow at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

RSV cases usually emerge in October and peak in January or February, before subsiding in the spring, said Seema Rani, a pulmonologist at Nemours. The number of cases Nemours is seeing now is more typical of December.

If hospitals are seeing near-peak-season volume now, what will the winter bring?

“We don’t know,” Stekolchick said. Cases could ease up, after an early spike. Or they could rise again. What’s more, it’s unclear how influenza and COVID-19 may affect hospital admissions.

In the meantime, here’s what you should know about RSV and how to keep your family healthy:

What is RSV?

A cold-like respiratory virus that affects the lungs and breathing. It is related to the common cold and has similar symptoms.

Illness typically lasts 7-10 days, with symptoms worsening through day five. People can be contagious up to 11 days after the onset of symptoms.

Who is at risk for severe illness from RSV?

Infants under 6 months of age, premature babies, children with underlying health conditions, and older adults.

Obesity, asthma, a compromised immune system, cancer, a lung disorder, and Down Syndrome can all increase the risk of more serious illness. Very young infants are at greater risk if they have older siblings who attend day care or school, where they could be exposed to the virus.

What are the symptoms of RSV?

Cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, fever, and decreased appetite are all common among people with RSV.

Young infants may experience different symptoms, such as breathing difficulty, irritability, and decreased activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How is RSV transmitted?

Through contact with droplets from the nose and throat of infected individuals. Like the common cold, RSV is most often spread when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes. The virus can also be spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, such as a doorknob.

How is RSV treated?

There is no antibiotic for RSV. Lots of fluids and saline rinses can help children. For babies, use a nasal suction to clear their nasal passages. Most cases of RSV can be treated at home. Call your doctor if your child’s symptoms worsen, if they’re struggling to breathe, you notice a change in behavior, or their color has changed, which could indicate an obstructed airway.

When to go to the hospital for RSV

If your child has a severe infection, such as bronchiolitis (inflammation of the lung’s airways) or pneumonia (lung infection), they may need more specialized medical attention. Most cases of RSV do not require hospitalization, but infants under six months of age and older adults may need to be hospitalized if they’re having trouble breathing or are dehydrated, according to the CDC.

Is there a vaccine for RSV?

No. Reduce your risk of illness by washing your hands diligently, cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and clean frequently touched surfaces. Keep very young children away from crowds and anyone you suspect may be sick.