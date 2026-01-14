Riddle EMS rebranded as Main Line Health EMS

Main Line Health on Wednesday announced that emergency medical services at Riddle Hospital in Media would be rebranded as Main Line Health EMS.

The seven-ambulance fleet has been known as Riddle EMS for the past 40 years. It employs 77 paramedics and EMTs and provides emergency response services for Main Line’s four-hospital system.

Advertisement

In addition to Riddle Hospital, Main Line Health includes Paoli Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, and Bryn Mawr Hospital.

The rebranding gives Main Line’s emergency services team a name that matches its system-wide mission, and “strengthens the team’s ability to meet the expanding needs of the community, while preserving the trusted service delivered for decades,” according to a statement from Main Line.

Main Line’s hospitals, and in particular Riddle, have been strained by the closure of Crozer Health, which operated the largest emergency department and highest level trauma center in Delaware County.

Riddle and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, in Darby, are the next closest hospitals for people who would previously have turned to Crozer for emergency care.

» READ MORE: Here’s Delaware County’s plan for addressing emergency response shortages following Crozer’s closure