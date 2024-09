Six months of safety inspections at Roxborough Memorial Hospital: January to June

Inspectors visited Roxborough Memorial Hospital three times between January and June to investigate potential safety problems. Read more

Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia was cited by Pennsylvania health officials for failing to document whether medical staff were properly trained to use alcohol-based antiseptic solutions for the skin, which can be flammable, to prepare patients for surgery.

The incident was one of three times state inspectors visited the hospital to investigate potential safety problems between January and June.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: